Visakhapatnam: Battle lines drawn for panchayat polls

Visakhapatnam: With decks being cleared for the conduct of the panchayat elections following the Supreme Court's verdict, the district administration is gearing up for the 'mega' exercise. Bracing for the 'big fight', political parties are drawing up battle lines, coaxing their armies.

Starting from Anakapalle division, the local body polls are scheduled in four phases for 9,532 wards in 968 panchayats across the district. While election notification for the first phase will be issued on Thursday, nominations will be received from the following day to January 31. After the completion of nomination papers, their scrutiny will be taken up.

In Anakapalle division alone, there are 344 panchayats, 3,286 wards and 5.98 lakh voters. District officials intend to arrange 3,342 polling stations. But the figure is likely to change based on the analysis made.

The first phase of polls will be conducted for Anakapalle, Kasimkota, Elamanchili, Rambilli, Munagapaka, Atchutapuram, V Madugula, Chodavaram, Butchayyapeta, Devarapalli and Cheedikada mandals.

According to District Collector V Vinay Chand, 3,342 polling booths are estimated for the polling. The Collector mentioned that the second phase of polls will be held at Narsipatnam, Paderu and Visakhapatnam. He made it clear that there will not be any polls for Rekhavanipalem panchayat in Bheemunipatnam mandal because it has 10 wards and they have been merged with urban areas.

Elaborating about ballot boxes, the Collector says that 8,122 ballot boxes have been kept ready, including big and small ones under the control of 39 Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDO).

Each Returning Officer (RO) will monitor two or three panchayats where the population is less than 10,000. For stage-two polls, each panchayat will have a dedicated RO.

Training programme

A training programme will be facilitated for ROs and AROs. From receiving nominations to preparing ballot papers, the training module will cover a host of topics.

Similarly, polling management, counting and declaration training will be given to the ROs and AROs in stage two. About 15,000 staff and 517 micro observers are required for the polls. Hand books, forms and covers were handed over to the MPDOs earlier. "Ink papers and stationery is also ready for the polls, if required more will be procured through tenders," an official adds.

Keeping Covid-19 protocols in view, protective gear will be supplied to the election staff. Meanwhile, police say 640 polling stations were identified as sensitive, hypersensitive centres and more focus will be paid on such areas.

With every arrangement in place, political parties are getting ready to blow the poll bugle in Anakapalle division.