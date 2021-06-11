Visakhapatnam: Bids adieu to plum job, wields a painting brush

Visakhapatnam: It came as a pleasant surprise for Kodimyala Sangeeta when her name surfaced among the four national winners of the annual Art and Design Contest 2020.

Sangeeta grabbed the top national prize in the student category of the virtual contest organised by Camel Art Foundation. Though the contest concluded last year, the results came out a week before.

In 2019, she could reach till the zonal level of the contest. "But I was determined to push my boundaries and emerge as a national winner," says a visibly excited Sangeeta, who had sent a portfolio of 20 still life works along with the essays on varied topics for the national-level contest.

Sharing details, the artist, who represented Andhra Pradesh in the event, says, "It was tough to get noticed amid stiff competition and even stricter verification exercise. Also, I have seen the artworks of the other participants, they were amazing."

Though art has been part of Sangeeta's life since her childhood, she did not consider it seriously until much later.

Like the rest of her friends, Sangeeta joined a software company after completing her B Tech. It was during one of her official trips to Amsterdam that changed her perception towards art. "When I paid a visit to the Van Gogh Museum, I got emotional while returning from there. Though I was excelling as a software professional, I was experiencing a sense of vacuum. That was when I decided to take a break from my work and explore the world of art," recalls the self-taught artist. Eventually, she bid adieu to her plum job after six years and ended up as a Fine Arts student of Andhra University.

"Monetary-wise, the art world is not as fetching as the software company. But everything cannot be measured with money. For me, contentment quotient matters a lot. By wielding the painting brush, I could align my thoughts and passion. Though it took me six long years to take a call, I am glad that I could make the right decision," reasons the artist.

As an artist, she says, it is important to focus on one's own style. "It takes time to get recognised in the creative space. Hard work and time are the defining factors to convert the skill into a lucrative career," says the final year student of the Fine Arts. Sangeeta's intricate artworks speak volume of her expertise in a spectrum of media. But she likes to work with graphite, charcoal, water colours and pastels. After completing BFA, Sangeeta aspires to become a freelance artist and also explore her options in teaching.