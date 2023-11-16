Visakhapatnam: BJP will emerge victorious in TS Assembly polls said MP GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam : BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the announcement made by the BJP that a BC candidate would be elected as the Chief Minister in Telangana created a political buzz. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said in the ensuing State Assembly elections in TS, the BJP would emerge victorious.

“In the election, Congress and the BRS are sure to face the defeat,” he stated. Talking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), GVL said there was no move taken related to privatising VSP so far. “The main objective is to steer the company towards profits,” the MP mentioned.

GVL suggested that the YSRCP government should hand over the maintenance of the ESI Hospitals to the Union government.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed concern over thousands of fake voters being registered in the north constituency. According to him, over 52,000 such votes exist in the north constituency alone. “Despite complaining about it with the officials concerned, no action has been initiated against it. Soon, it will be taken to the notice of the District Collector,” Vishnu Kumar Raju mentioned.