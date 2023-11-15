Visakhapatnam: Book festival to draw various sections of readers

Visakhapatnam: With an objective to reach out to various sections of readers and attract the attention of a larger number of people, Visalaandhra Book House is organising its 22nd edition of the book fest from November 25.



Sharing details of the fest, book house manager PA Raju said the fest will continue at Turner’s Choultry in Visakhapatnam till December 15. “The exhibition will include a collection of diverse genres in English and Telugu and caters to readers of all age groups,” he informed.

On Tuesday, district collector A Mallikarjuna unveiled a poster of the fest in the presence of Raju, organiser Uppala Appalaraju and CPI district executive committee member CN Kshetrapal.

Speaking on the occasion, Raju explained to the collector that the book house has been organising the annual exhibition for the past 21 years and continues to register the presence of readers from all walks of life. Later, an invitation was extended to the collector to attend the opening ceremony of the book exhibition scheduled at the Turner’s Choultry as chief guest.

The organisers exhorted the youth to avail the platform and make reading an integral part of their life. “Books offer great comfort and companionship. However, today’s generation is rather glued to screens and hardly are exposed to books. Our intention is to revive old habits and encourage children to pick up a book and read,” Raju said.