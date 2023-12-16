Visakhapatnam: Brandix bags award for providing safest workplace

Visakhapatnam : Brandix Apparel India bagged the KelpHR PoSH Award-2023 and finds a place in the top 25 safest workplaces in India. The recognition acknowledges exemplary efforts of the organisation in not just complying with the PoSH Act 2013 but also going beyond the legal requirements to ensure a safe and inclusive work environment. On behalf of the organisation, T Vasudha, head of wellness and Syamala Devi, manager of wellness, received the award from Pradnya Saravade, Director General, Railway Police, Maharashtra at a ceremony organised recently in Mumbai.

According to the company officials, Brandix Apparel India is one of the four manufacturing organisations to make it to the top 25 this year and one of the only two companies to earn a place in the first attempt. “We will continue to keep up with our journey to build a safe and inclusive workplace that inspires excellence,” they mentioned.

From its rollout in 2016, Brandix Apparel India’s PoSH policy has been in compliance with the law in order to redress sexual harassment faced by people of any gender.

The policy was made effective by asserting zero-tolerance towards abuse and harassment of any nature, providing multiple accessible avenues to raise complaints through and by establishing a robust redressal mechanism. Prevention measures such as regular training and awareness for employees also contribute to providing a safe work environment.