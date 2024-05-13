Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
This is the spirit of democracy
Highlights
Bhadrachalam: Even if there are roads and vehicles, some people are lazy to vote. But an incident in Alluri Seetharamaraju district of AP showed the...
Bhadrachalam: Even if there are roads and vehicles, some people are lazy to vote. But an incident in Alluri Seetharamaraju district of AP showed the spirit of democracy. The district which is the border of Bhadrachalam in Telangana.
A woman was taken in a doli to cast her vote as the tribals living in the forest area did not have proper road facilities. Many are of the opinion that people should come forward to vote for them. A video is viral in all social media platforms.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS