This is the spirit of democracy

This is the spirit of democracy
Bhadrachalam: Even if there are roads and vehicles, some people are lazy to vote. But an incident in Alluri Seetharamaraju district of AP showed the spirit of democracy. The district which is the border of Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

A woman was taken in a doli to cast her vote as the tribals living in the forest area did not have proper road facilities. Many are of the opinion that people should come forward to vote for them. A video is viral in all social media platforms.

More Stories
