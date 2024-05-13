SIT probe going off track, Bommai seeks CBI probe

Bengaluru: Ruling out defending Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s case, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the ongoing probe was not in the right direction and the informant’s were being arrested. The SIT probe lacked direction and it must be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a fair probe.

He told reporters here on Sunday that the SIT sleuths were not arresting the accused and an impartial investigation was need of the hour. Asked about talks that deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s role in Prajwal Revanna’s Pendrive case must be probed, the former CM said all those whose names were heard in connection with Prajwal Revanna’s case must be subjected to investigation. For this reason, the case must be referred to the CBI.

On the dissatisfaction within the BJP over the announcement of the candidates for the Legislative Council election, Bommai said there were lot of aspirants in the council polls and they would be upset naturally if they missed the tickets.

But everything would be sorted out. The decision taken by the national leaders was final and there would be no change.

Enquired SMK’s health

Earlier, he and Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly R Ashok visited Manipal hospital where the former CM S M Krishna is being treated.

Prior to this, he said the health of Krishna has sunk in the last two days and they have wished for his speedy recovery.