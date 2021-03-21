Visakhapatnam: Cash, ornaments stolen from Polamamba temple

Visakhapatnam: Unidentified miscreants made away with gold ornaments and hundi cash from Karaka Chettu Polamamba temple in Visakhapatnam on Saturday night.

In order to guard their identity, the miscreants disconnected the CC cameras installed in the temple and removed the hard disk from the unit. On Sunday morning, when the priest entered the temple to attend his duty, he found the temple hundi broken and the cash was taken away. However, the temple authorities said the miscreants left the coins and silver ornaments and carried cash from the hundi and gold ornaments from the deity by unlocking the sanctum sanctorum.

'Sarpa kitam', 'kantabharanam' were some of the gold ornaments that were found to be missing. The temple committee lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police swung into action. Meanwhile, the clues team could not trace any fingerprints except the temple staff.

Later, Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu visited the temple and enquired about the incident.

Referring to the temple theft, AP TNSF president M V Pranav Gopal charged that not only people, even Gods have lost security during the YSRCP's regime. "Attacks on temples and deities have become a routine in Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. A while ago, in Ramatheertham, which is considered Ayodhya of Uttarandhra, Ram's idol was vandalised causing furore in public and now, the Polamamba temple theft has added to the fury," he pointed out.