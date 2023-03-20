Visakhapatnam: CGDHQ-8, Haldia and ICGS Ameya awarded

Visakhapatnam: Additional Director General S Paramesh, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard awarded the best support and best afloat unit awards to CGDHQ-8, Haldia and ICGS Ameya, a fast patrol vessel (FPV) respectively.

The awards were presented during the annual troops get-together organised by the Indian Coast Guard in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The awards were received by DIG KJ Singh, Commander, CGDHQ-8 (WB) and Comdt (JG) Syam Kishore, Commanding Officer, ICGS Ameya.

During the event, Priya Paramesh, president Tatrakshak Eastern Seaboard, awarded 14 meritorious students for excellence in academics for the year 2021-22. The meritorious students were from classes VIII to IX.

The troops' get-together attended by families of Coast Guard personnel, civilians and veterans concluded with a concert presented by the 'Miracles on Wheel' team.