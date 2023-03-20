  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: CGDHQ-8, Haldia and ICGS Ameya awarded

ADG S Paremesh, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard, awarding the best support trophy to CGDHQ-8 Haldia
x

ADG S Paremesh, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard, awarding the best support trophy to CGDHQ-8 Haldia

Highlights

Additional Director General S Paramesh, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard awarded the best support and best afloat unit awards to CGDHQ-8, Haldia and ICGS Ameya, a fast patrol vessel (FPV) respectively.

Visakhapatnam: Additional Director General S Paramesh, Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Seaboard awarded the best support and best afloat unit awards to CGDHQ-8, Haldia and ICGS Ameya, a fast patrol vessel (FPV) respectively.

The awards were presented during the annual troops get-together organised by the Indian Coast Guard in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The awards were received by DIG KJ Singh, Commander, CGDHQ-8 (WB) and Comdt (JG) Syam Kishore, Commanding Officer, ICGS Ameya.

During the event, Priya Paramesh, president Tatrakshak Eastern Seaboard, awarded 14 meritorious students for excellence in academics for the year 2021-22. The meritorious students were from classes VIII to IX.

The troops' get-together attended by families of Coast Guard personnel, civilians and veterans concluded with a concert presented by the 'Miracles on Wheel' team.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X