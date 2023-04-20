Visakhapatnam: Child Rights Commission visits junior colleges

Visakhapatnam: The Child Rights Commission expresses ire over corporate colleges conducting classes during summer holidays.

After paying a surprise visit to corporate junior colleges, chairman Kesali Apparao and member Gondu Sitaram of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said educational institutions are holding classes during summer vacations against the government norms.

Later, the Commission members said several parents and students brought the issue to their notice that junior colleges continue to run their classes even during holidays despite the sweltering heat.

They said that legal action will be taken against such management and in some cases, orders will be issued for cancellation of recognition certificates too.

District Child Welfare Department representative A Anand, women welfare secretaries, and staff visited the junior colleges. They said that close monitoring will be taken up to ensure that the educational institutions remain closed during summer holidays.