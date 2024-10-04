  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: City girl bags 3 gold medals in int’l swimming contest

Institution deans and HoDs congratulating K Sahithi in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: K Sahithi, a student of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science branch of Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT), secured...

Visakhapatnam: K Sahithi, a student of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science branch of Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT), secured three gold medals in the 10th International Swimming Competition of Sanyukta Bharatiya Khel Foundation (SBKF).

The SBKF termed K Sahithi as the pride of the country. The student performed outstandingly in the world platform and won three gold medals in 100-m backstroke, 50-m backstroke and 50-m freestyle events.

Speaking on the occasion, college Principal G. Sudhakar mentioned that Sahithi demonstrated extraordinary skills in the ‘SBKF 10th International Games 2024 Swimming Competition’ held in Singapore and Malaysia last month.

Sharing his views, the college rector V Madhusudhana Rao said, “Sahithi’s phenomenal success is an inspiration to other students along with aspiring athletes across the country.” He opined that the students should draw inspiration from Sahithi.

Institution Vice Principal PS Ravindra, deans and heads of various departments, faculty members and students congratulated Sahithi for her remarkable achievement.

