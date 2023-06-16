Visakhapatnam: City girl felicitated for finishing Comrades Marathon in South Africa

Visakhapatnam: Rotary Club, Visakhapatnam felicitated founder of Vizag Runners Society Madhuri Palli for her incredible achievement in finishing the 90-km Comrades Marathon in South Africa here on Thursday.

Madhuri completed the marathon in 10 hours, 25 minutes, and 57 seconds, surpassing the total time of 12 hours allowed.

Appreciating Madhuri’s triumph at the international level, the president of Rotary Club, Visakhapatnam, PHF Madhu B said, “With her relentless commitment and indomitable spirit, she has set an example for others to follow suit. Her victory exemplifies that success can be achieved and milestones can be created through rigorous training, mental fortitude, and steadfast determination.

Meanwhile, Bhanu Kumar OSRU, Professor of Meteorology (Retd) AU and Emeritus Fellow (UGC) spoke about the strange climate phenomenon over the last few years and the impact of climate change.