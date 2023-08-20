Visakhapatnam: Cloud transformation solutions highlighted during ‘industry connect’

Visakhapatnam: Experts share insights into cloud transformation solutions and other advanced technology during the ‘industry connect’ event held in Visakhapatnam.

Featured in association with SecureKloud Technologies and AWS with the support of APEITA, the event saw executives sharing the platform from various industries. SecureKloud, a leading global IT business transformations and secure cloud operations and solutions provider based in San Francisco Bay area, the event was held under leadership of General Manager IT Promotions Sreedhar Reddy.

The company, a leading provider of cloud transformation solutions, has announced the launch of its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering, CloudEdge, a fully secure and compliant platform that empowers organisations to leverage the power of automation and experience the agile deployment of holistic cloud work environments much faster at a fraction of the cost. It’s a cloud based data analytics AI engineering platform and a service model to cut down costs by 80 per cent and make cloud integration 90 per cent faster.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar Reddy laid emphasis on growing importance of the IT and ITeS and startup companies in Visakhapatnam to move to cloud computing. According to Precedence Research, the global cloud computing market size is projected to hit around US$ 1,614.10 billion by 2030 and witness a robust growth at a CAGR of 17.43 percent by 2030. Srinivasan Narayanan and Pavani Kadiyala from SecureKloud, Jaydev from AWS, were present.

According to the company officials, a prefabricated self-service cloud platform like CloudEdge enables enterprises to build process and content intensive apps thereby minimising costs and complexity of deploying and managing the platform.