  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: CMR CMD gives away seed Ganesh idols

CMD of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana distributing seed Ganesh idols to people in Visakhapatnam
x

CMD of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana distributing seed Ganesh idols to people in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Contributing to the environment and society, CMD of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana gave away seed Ganesh idols to the people in...

Visakhapatnam: Contributing to the environment and society, CMD of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana gave away seed Ganesh idols to the people in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkata Ramana exhorted people to celebrate Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly manner. Close to 1 lakh such idols were distributed by the CMR Group in both the Telugu speaking states on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The idols thus distributed in several parts of the city were plantable.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X