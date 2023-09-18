Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: CMR CMD gives away seed Ganesh idols
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Contributing to the environment and society, CMD of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana gave away seed Ganesh idols to the people in...
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkata Ramana exhorted people to celebrate Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly manner. Close to 1 lakh such idols were distributed by the CMR Group in both the Telugu speaking states on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The idols thus distributed in several parts of the city were plantable.
