Visakhapatnam: Colony awaits improved sanitation

Visakhapatnam: Sanitation maintenance and hygiene take a back seat in Narasimha Nagar located in Madhavadhara.

Besides, the decade-old roads and drains have become dilapidated at several stretches.

Since the neighbourhood is located adjacent to NH-16, the colony roads witness heavy traffic flow. However, the road at the entrance itself is in a bad condition. It is in the same spot that a number of motorists tend to lose control as their vehicles skid quite often. Colony people demand the officials concerned to take up repair works with immediate effect and put an end to the issue.

Meanwhile, the patchworks done post the completion of the UGD system now require focus as they are not in a good condition. The corners of the main road in the neighbourhood need repair works as they pose risk to the commuters.

While dumper bins are often filled with uncleared litter, sub drains in several lanes are blocked with sewage. Residents say that despite the presence of the sanitation staff, their strength is not sufficient to maintain the colony. "On Sundays, the situation is even worse as the sanitation staff will not be turning up. So the piled up garbage will only be cleared the next day," the colony residents say. With poor sanitation maintenance, the residents mention that they are prone to seasonal diseases as mosquito menace is another problem they have been suffering from since long.

Along with repair works of the roads, colony people demand that the sanitation needs to be improved a lot in the neighbourhood and they want the colony drains and roads to be well-maintained so that they can be free of seasonal diseases.