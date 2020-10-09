X
Visakhapatnam: Complete sewage treatment plant works by October 2021, officials told

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana visits sewage plant at Narava in Visakhapatnam on Friday 

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the works pertaining to the municipal corporation should be accelerated and completed on time.

Visiting the sewage treatment plant at Narava here on Friday, the Minister enquired with the officials concerned on the progress of different projects taken up by the corporation.

Botcha took stock of the works being executed at 108 MLD sewage treatment plant at Narava. He was accompanied by Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Municipal Commissioner G Srijana and MLA A Adeep Raj. The Minister exhorted the officials concerned to complete the work at the sewage plant by October, 2021.

The Minister further told the officials to supply the treated water from the plant to RINL and HPCL.

