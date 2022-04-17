Visakhapatnam: Counselling held for rowdy-sheeters

Visakhapatnam: As per the directions of Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth and Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Ananda Reddy, counselling sessions were conducted for rowdy-sheeters on Sunday at various police stations.

During the session, City Task Force Assistant Commissioner of Police A Trinad Rao said they may consider closing of the rowdy-sheets if they showed any signs of improvement in their attitude.

He mentioned that not a single rowdy- sheeter should have a criminal tendency and strict action will be taken if they were involved in any anti-social activity.

Counselling for rowdy-sheeters were conducted in East Sub Division, Dwaraka Sub Division, North Sub Division, II Town, MR Peta, III Town, IV Town, MVP, Arilova, PM Palem, Anandapuram, Bheemili and Padmanabham police stations in Zone-ll.

Trinad Rao exercised caution that special teams would be set up to take strict action against those who commit crimes.