Visakhapatnam: Covid deaths among younger adults, a cause for concern

Visakhapatnam: So far, the Covid-19 death cases were common among above 60 age groups, especially those with comorbidities.

However, health experts say there is a variation in the age group as below 40 years are also succumbing to the infection which has turned out to be an unsettling factor in recent days.

Though the recovery rate is far better in Visakhapatnam, what alarms the health officials is how fatalities among the younger adults are gradually rising.

While experts drop hints at a second wave in Delhi, the progression towards winter is another challenging phase wherein the spread of the infection may gain pace.

Despite active cases receding at present, health officials insist that it is too early to let our guard down as there is a possibility of a second wave in AP as well.

However, gatherings are witnessed and many are seen moving around in groups even without a mask. In most of the areas, crowding has turned out to be a common feature. Health experts caution that such negligence will lead to dire consequences. "There are enough hints at a second wave. Despite the preparedness, we are clueless about the magnitude of the 'possible' second wave. Ensuring social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene and donning masks are the only defence mechanism that one should continue to follow," explains Malladi S Sharma, home isolation and Covid Care Centres in-charge.

Sharing the age limit that is at risk, Dr Sharma says that even below 40 years are succumbing to coronavirus. "From June to August, 95 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths were more among 60-plus age groups. But over the last one month, deaths below 50 years are on the rise. With virus virility likely to intensify, non-compliance to safety protocols will only worsen the current situation," he cautions.

Microbiologist at GITAM Institute of Medical Research and Science (GIMSR) P Hema Prakash Kumari calls for a continuous monitoring system. "The youngest person who succumbed to the virus was 25-year-old. It is indeed startling. Continuous monitoring system is the need of the hour. More so among diabetic patients, obese individuals and the ones with hypertension," she adds.