Visakhapatnam CP Ravi Shankar briefs on Seizure of Drugs, denies allegations on police

Visakhapatnam CP Ravi Shankar has made key comments regarding the recent seizure of a huge amount of drugs at Visakhapatnam port. He clarified that the police went to the port only after being called by the CBI, who came to Visakhapatnam with information from Interpol. Shankar emphasized that there was no political pressure on him or the police force.

In a statement to the media, Shankar said, "CBI is monitoring this entire drug case. We got a call from CBI asking us to bring a dog squad. However, they later informed us that the dog squad was not required. The local police only went to the port at the request of CBI." He further explained that Visakhapatnam port is not under their jurisdiction and they are working under the supervision of the Central Election Commission.

Responding to allegations of delay and potential misuse of authority, Shankar stated, "It is not good to write news without knowing the facts. The CBI has not made any allegations against the AP police. The delay in taking action was only due to technical reasons." He also highlighted the efforts being made to combat drug trafficking in Visakhapatnam, stating, "We are putting iron feet on NDPS. Visakhapatnam is being made a drug-free city."

Shankar stressed that Visakhapatnam is a safe city and efforts have been made in the past five years to stop the smuggling of drugs, including ganja. He also criticized those spreading rumors to discredit the government in relation to the drug case. The authorities are working diligently to make Visakhapatnam a drug-free city and ensure the safety of its residents.