  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Cycling expedition to celebrate golden jubilee

Visakhapatnam: Cycling expedition to celebrate golden jubilee
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: As part of the run-up to the golden jubilee celebrations of INS Satavahana scheduled on December 21, a cycling expedition was organised...

Visakhapatnam: As part of the run-up to the golden jubilee celebrations of INS Satavahana scheduled on December 21, a cycling expedition was organised on Sunday.

Despite the inclement weather, cyclists participated in the expedition to Rushikonda and completed it on time.

At Sri Santhi Ashram located at Lawson's Colony, the cyclists donated clothes, groceries. Later, they interacted with the students at Santhi Gurukula UP School.

Originally an integrated training establishment, INS Satavahana, a premier submarine training base of the Indian Navy, was commissioned on December 21, 1974.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X