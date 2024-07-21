Visakhapatnam: Cycling expedition to celebrate golden jubilee

Visakhapatnam: As part of the run-up to the golden jubilee celebrations of INS Satavahana scheduled on December 21, a cycling expedition was organised on Sunday.

Despite the inclement weather, cyclists participated in the expedition to Rushikonda and completed it on time.

At Sri Santhi Ashram located at Lawson's Colony, the cyclists donated clothes, groceries. Later, they interacted with the students at Santhi Gurukula UP School.

Originally an integrated training establishment, INS Satavahana, a premier submarine training base of the Indian Navy, was commissioned on December 21, 1974.