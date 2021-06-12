Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Dalits stage protest against court verdict

Dalit leaders staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
x

Dalit leaders staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Highlights

Describe Madras HC decision on religious conversion as unconstitutional

Visakhapatnam: Dalita Hakkula Porata Samiti (DHPS) State president J V Prabhakar alleged that the Madras High Court's judgment on religious conversion was 'unconstitutional' and that reservations should be implemented based on caste only.

Speaking at a press conference at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan here on Saturday, Prabhakar wondered whether there was no freedom for the Dalits to change their religion in the country.

Further, Prabhakar mentioned that Legal Rights Observatory convener Vinay Joshi has filed several cases against Dalits, tribals and minorities. He alleged that it was a part of the 'conspiracy' to end the reservations by teaming up with the RSS.

DHPS State secretary B Venkata Rao said freedom of religion as enshrined in the Constitution should be protected. He demanded the State government to challenge the High Court's verdict in the Supreme Court.

Later, staging a protest, the Dalit leaders burnt an effigy of Joshi.

Dalit leaders M Rambabu, A Raja, RP Raju, BG Mohan, Siddhartha, Ch Suryam and others participated in the protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X