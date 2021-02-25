Visakhapatnam: DCI to construct its first ever TSHD

Visakhapatnam: The Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has signed 18 MoUs worth Rs 14,000 crore with ports, ship builders, ship repair complex, research organisation and maritime States under 'Make in India' and 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' to achieve self-reliance, develop and maintain the long coastline.

An exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday by DCI MD and CEO – Designate Dr GYV Victor. It will remain open for the public till March 5.

DCI is able to dredge and address the requirement of all ports, and naval harbour. To equip and augment capacity, the DCI will construct a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) under the 'Make in India' concept and 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' for the first time in the country. It will be built in the Indian Ship Building Yard with international standards.

In this connection, the DCI will sign at a ceremony witnessed by Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya, Secretary of the Ministry Sanjeev Ranjan, among others. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the second time the Indian Maritime Summit 2021 is being conducted from March 2 to 4.

Stakeholders from ports, ship builders, ship repairs complex, research organisation, maritime state and other dignitaries. The summit will lay emphasis on Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat to achieve self-reliance.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways held a roadshow at Port Kalavani Auditorium here on Wednesday. Addressing the roadshow, VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao called upon the youth to make use of the summit as different stakeholders will explain about abundant employment opportunities available in the maritime sector. He said that focal sectors such as State Maritime Boards and stakeholders of the maritime sector such as policy planners, government agencies, domestic and international investors, sector experts, shipping lines and representatives of ports across the globe, will be participating in the summit. Rao said this would be the best platform to attract domestic and international investments to position Indian ports on par with the international ones.



