Visakhapatnam: Demanding better roads, TDP & JSP leaders stage protest

TDP and JSP leaders staging a dharna against bad roads in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
TDP and JSP leaders staging a dharna against bad roads in Visakhapatnam on Saturday  

Highlights

  • Says that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should travel on roads to know their condition across the state
  • Motorists are unable to commute on the roads in Andhra Pradesh
  • Roads in Visakhapatnam are in pathetic condition which is leading to several accidents, they say

Visakhapatnam: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should not travel in airplanes but on the roads to know their condition across the state, demanded former TDP MLA Gandi Babji. Staging a protest jointly organised by the TDP and Jana Sena Party across the state venting their ire on the condition of the roads here on Saturday, Babji mentioned that motorists are unable to commute on the roads in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP and JSP leaders along with activists squatted near the potholes on the road from Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium to Rama Krishna junction, raising slogans against the YSRCP government. Also, a human chain was formed at Rama Krishna junction as a part of the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, the former MLA said the YSRCP government does not know development, except looting natural resources.

Babji alleged that the roads in Visakhapatnam are in a pathetic condition leading to several accidents or getting injured while travelling along the roads. He assured that the TDP-JSP government will build all the roads when their government comes to power.

GVMC corporator Kandulu Nagaraju demanded the YSRCP government to respond with immediate effect and take up repair works on a war footing. TDP and JSP leaders, activists of south constituency participated in the dharna.

