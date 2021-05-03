Visakhapatnam : Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy vows to boost exports of VSEZ

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), with its headquarters at Vizag and under the leadership of Development Commissioner (DC) A Rama Mohan Reddy, has been in the news last month for achieving highest exports in the last 32 years.

It has recorded exports to the tune of Rs 1,13,975 crore despite lockdown and achieved a growth of 14.52% compared to last year, the highest in the country.

Development Commissioner Rama Mohan Reddy has now been elevated to the rank of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests by the Govt of HP.

Confirming the news, Reddy said that he belonged to IFS 1988 batch and will continue to serve VSEZ for the rest of his tenure and will try to boost exports from VSEZ. The VSEZ comprising 61 SEZs and 527 units in AP, TS and Chhattisgarh, did not only perform well in the last fiscal year.

But it has recorded a growth of 35.67% in the first 3 weeks of April, and achieved exports to the tune of Rs 5,702 crore despite the pandemic, Reddy points out.

The maximum exports from VSEZ come from IT/ITES, Pharma, Services and Engineering sectors, he says. VSEZ also provides employment to 4.32 lakh persons.