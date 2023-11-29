Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Divyangs to receive aids, assisting devices
- Special efforts made by GVL to provide aid to 50,000 divyangs
- The MP says camps aimed at making lives of physically-challenged persons easy
Visakhapatnam: About 50,000 divyangs (differently-abled) will be provided with a variety of aids and assisting devices, including artificial limbs, expensive motorised tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing devices, etc.
As a part of the special camps slated to continue till December 5 across all the Assembly segments of the Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency, BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao, under whose aegis the camps are held, mentioned that one camp will be organised at an Assembly segment a day to reach out to the beneficiaries.
Speaking on the occasion, the MP informed that by providing necessary assisting devices free of cost to divyangs, it will help them become self-reliant and improve quality of life. He urged the beneficiaries to reach out to the camps in their areas and receive aids offered to them after undergoing examination by a team of doctors.
Based on a request made by Narasimha Rao, the Central government agreed to the proposal of providing free aids and devices to divyangs in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram parliamentary constituencies under the Assistance to Disabled Persons scheme. The programme is being organised by ALIMCO, a central public sector enterprise on the instructions of the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narasimha Rao said that this is the first time in Visakhapatnam that distribution of aids and assisting devices to the divyangs is being carried out on such a large scale. “Officials of the Central government, ALIMCO and district officials are extending support in organising these camps,” the MP informed.