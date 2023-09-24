  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: DRM Cup swimming championship begins

DRM Saurabh Prasad inaugurating the 4th DRM CUP Swimming Championship in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
The 4th DRM Cup swimming championship organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association- Waltair commenced here at the railway swimming pool.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inaugurated the championship it in the presence of president of ECoRWWO Manjushree Prasad.

More than 170 participants registered for the event. N.Sai Sampath Reddy, who is a national games player, secured the first place in 50-mt in freestyle and backstroke in open group, while Eagala Pardhuchinna Yadav secured second place in 50-mt in freestyle and backstroke in the open group.

The DRM appreciated Abhinav, who won the gold medal in group-II in 50-meter backstroke DRM cup, and others for their expertise.

Sports officer Praveen Kumar Bhati, joint sports officer B Avinash and general secretary Reddy Srinivas were present.

