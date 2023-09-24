Live
- ‘PeddhaKapu’ actor Virat shares about his ground work to get into the character
- PM Modi launches 9 Vande Bharat trains, says stations to be developed in next 25 yrs to be called Amrit Bharat stations
- Madam Sarpanch: Panchayats change profile of women in Maha politics
- Gujarat: Man. nephew drown during Ganesh idol immersion
- From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chillar; have A look at India’s former Miss World’s
- Oppn thinking about election in a fundamentally different way: Rahul
- Amid strained ties with TN BJP unit, EPS to hold key party meet
- 31 injured as passenger train hits cargo train in Pakistan's Punjab
- Study shows our gut microbes may determine bone health
- Priyanka Chopra demands swift implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill
Just In
Visakhapatnam: DRM Cup swimming championship begins
The 4th DRM Cup swimming championship organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association- Waltair commenced here at the railway swimming pool.
Visakhapatnam: The 4th DRM Cup swimming championship organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association- Waltair commenced here at the railway swimming pool.
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inaugurated the championship it in the presence of president of ECoRWWO Manjushree Prasad.
More than 170 participants registered for the event. N.Sai Sampath Reddy, who is a national games player, secured the first place in 50-mt in freestyle and backstroke in open group, while Eagala Pardhuchinna Yadav secured second place in 50-mt in freestyle and backstroke in the open group.
The DRM appreciated Abhinav, who won the gold medal in group-II in 50-meter backstroke DRM cup, and others for their expertise.
Sports officer Praveen Kumar Bhati, joint sports officer B Avinash and general secretary Reddy Srinivas were present.