Visakhapatnam: Dry ration kits distributed

SOS Children’s Village representatives distributing essential commodities to the needy people in Korada panchayat on Wednesday
Programme organised by an NGO, SOS Children’s Village

Visakhapatnam: Representatives of SOS Children's Village, an NGO, distributed essential commodities to the needy people in Korada panchayat on Wednesday. Grocery kits were provided to 70 families. The cost of each kit containing 18 different items is worth Rs 1500.

The event was supported by Give India. Taking part in the programme as a chief guest, Korada village sarpanch K Lakshmana Rao appreciated the NGO's services.

He said dry ration kits will be useful to the poor during the pandemic times.

Director of the organisation K Ravindra briefed the services being rendered by the organisation. Project in-charge K Durga Raju, coordinator V Satyanarayana and others participated in the programme.

