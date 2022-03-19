Visakhapatnam: Edible oils sold at Rythu Bazaars

Visakhapatnam: With the price of edible oils skyrocketing, the district administration has initiated selling them a little lower than the MRP at Rythu Bazaars.

The exercise commenced in Visakhapatnam on Friday. As a part of it, long queues were witnessed in several Rythu Bazaars as consumers came to bring home substantial quantities of edible oils. According to the estate officer of MVP Colony Rythu Bazaar G Prasad, the edible oils were sold to the consumers by arranging dedicated counters.

"A copy of the Aadhar card has to be produced while buying the oil. Each consumer is given only one can of edible oil," the EO said. While the 15-litre oil was sold at Rs 2,660 per can, five-litre oil was sold at Rs 750. However, these oils were priced for Rs 5 less than the MRP. With this, a number of consumers were seen flocking the Rythu Bazaars at Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam, Kancharapalem, Madhurawada and MVP Colony to purchase the essential commodity.