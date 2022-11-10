Visakhapatnam: Elaborate arrangements in place for PM Narendra Modi's visit

Visakhapatnam: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various projects worth about Rs 15,000 crore that benefit Andhra Pradesh in various ways, MP V Vijayasai Reddy said, elaborate arrangements have been made for the much-awaited PM's visit to Vizag. After examining the arrangements made at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds along with IT Minister G Amarnath, regional coordinator and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, MP MVV Satyanarayana, among others, Vijayasai Reddy said people from across North Andhra would participate in the public meeting of Prime Minister scheduled at AUCE Grounds on November 12.

The arrangements for the meeting are made over 30 acres of AU grounds and about 3 lakh people are expected to take part in it. Even as some of the projects have been excluded from the list, the MP said, a number of other projects to be launched by the PM would benefit the state at large. Referring to the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, the MP said despite the decks being cleared, the foundation stone-laying of the project could not be made possible this time.