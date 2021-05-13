Visakhapatnam: Every covid patient will be provided beds, says minister Avanti Srinivas

Minister Avanti Srinivas clarified that covid patients will be treated at any cost. He revealed that 5,700 people are being treated in 79 covid hospitals in the district. He reminded that the district authorities have been given the power to recruit immediately if there is a shortage of staff. He said precautionary measures were being taken without oxygen shortage.

Speaking at a press conference on the corona virus on Thursday, Minister Srinivas said, they have 1,443 beds under Aarogyasri and planning to increase them; also we are providing PPE Kit and N-95 masks to all health care workers. He said that there should be no politics in these catastrophic situations and all must work collectively without resorting to criticism.

Avanti Srinivas has said that the state has been receiving the vaccine in stages from the center and everyone are being vaccinated. "About 46,000 people in the district have recently joined in hospitals due to covid and 26,000 of them have been discharged. The rest are recovering, "said Minister Avanti Srinivas.

Meanwhile, as many as 21,452 new cases reported in the state out of 90,750 samples tested on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 13,44,386 cases. Meanwhile, the death toll has also increased with 89 fatal cases in the last twenty-four hours, as on Wednesday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 8,988 while the recoveries have been growing daily. About 19,095 people recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, and the active cases stand at 1,97,1370 to date.