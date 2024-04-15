Visakhapatnam: EVMs reach all constituencies

Parvthipuram: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) reached Assembly Constituencies in Parvthipuram Manyam district.

The EVMs were randomised on April 12th in the presence of political parties’ representatives and were allocated to the constituencies.

The allocation list was furnished to the political parties. Strong room has been arranged at Government junior college of Parvthipuram for Parvthipuram Assembly constituency, Post Metric hostel building at Kurupam for Kurupam assembly constituency, Government Junior college building of Palakonda for Palakonda Assembly constituency and Government Degree College of Saluru for Saluru Assembly constituency.

Returning Officers received EVMs and kept in the strong rooms under tight security.

There are 287 polling stations in Palakonda constituency, 268 in Kurupam, 233 in Parvthipuram and 243 in Saluru constituency totalling 1031 in the district.

All these constituencies were supplied ballot units, control units and VVPATs.

Training programmes for presiding officers, Assistant Presiding Officers is being conducted from April 12th to 15th in the constituency head quarters. District collector Nishant Kumar visited all constituencies and instructed to utilise the trainings.