Visakhapatnam: Experimental stoppage at Kopargaon, Kalyan stations

Visakhapatnam: Due to non-interlocking works in connection with commissioning of auto-signalling between Alamanda-Korukonda-Vizianagaram stations in Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, some of the trains have been cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger special (08546) leaving Visakhapatnam from August 24 to 25; Koraput -Visakhapatnam- Passenger special (08545) leaving Koraput from August 24 to 25; Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger special (08528) leaving Visakhapatnam from August 24 to 25; Raipur -Visakhapatnam- Passenger special (08527) leaving Raipur from August 24 to 25; Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger special (08532) leaving Visakhapatnam on August 24 and 25; Palasa -Visakhapatnam- Passenger special (08531) leaving Palasa on August 24 and 25; Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger special (08504) leaving Visakhapatnam from August 24 to 25; Rayagada -Visakhapatnam Passenger special (08503) leaving Rayagada from August 24 to 25; Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram Memu special (07468) leaving Visakhapatnam from August 24 to 25; Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Memu special (07469) leaving Palasa from August 24 to 25; Visakhapatnam-Palasa Memu special (07470) leaving Visakhapatnam from August 24 to 25; Palasa -Visakhapatnam- Memu special (07471) leaving Palasa from August 24 to 25 will be cancelled.

Keeping the public’s demand in view, the Railways has decided to provide stoppages for the following express on an experimental basis for a period of six months at Kopergaon and Kalyan stations. Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT) Express (18519) will stop at Kalyan station at 3.20 am and depart at 3:22 am from Wednesday.

In return, Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT) – Visakhapatnam Express (18520) will stop at Kalyan station at 7.32 am and depart at 7.34 am. Similarly, Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi Express (18503) will stop at Kopargaon station at 9.53 am and depart at 9:55 am with effect from Thursday. In return, Sainagar Shirdi – Visakhapatnam Express (18504) will stop at Kopargaon station at 8.08 pm and depart at 8.10 pm with effect from August 25.