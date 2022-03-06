Visakhapatnam: Experts share their insights at TEDx

Visakhapatnam: Experts belonging to different domains shared their insights into diverse topics at the TEDx talk held at GITAM here on Saturday. Inaugurated by the institution's campus life Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao, the speakers motivated the audience with their inspiring address.

Among others, scuba divers duo Padmavati Madipalli and Subhash Chandran, young environmentalist and digital creator Subham Dharmsktu who travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to spread awareness about global warming and sustainable living received rapt attention from the audience.

Anveshi Research Centre for Women's Studies Project Fellow and trans-nonbinary individual Tashi Choedup life journey, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru Director Susan Thomas, Indian Navy Nuclear Engineer Commander Bomma Vivek (Retd), GITAM alumnus and 2022 Young Thought Leader Awardee Subhash Kakarla shared their life experiences.

Similarly, terrace gardening 'guru' Madhavi Guttikonda, who runs a YouTube channel 'Mad Gardener,' doled out tips and methods of growing organic fruits and veggies and how her digital education changed the lives of several urban dwellers.

Kuchipudi exponent AB Bala Kondala Rao shared insights into how the dance form involves tremendous footwork and eye movements and how traditional dance forms have evolved over the years. The event was organised and run by GITAM students in consultation with the directorate of student life and provided a great learning experience for the students.