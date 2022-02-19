Visakhapatnam: First-ever sail of all women officers

Visakhapatnam: The art of planning has its own merits. When meticulous planning is coupled with hard work and determination, it works wonders.That is what the team of the 'All-Women Army Expedition' vouch for as they reached the shores of Visakhapatnam as a part of their 900 nautical miles sailing adventure on a 44-foot-long Bavaria class boat.

The first-ever offshore all-women officers sailing expedition 'Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Chennai' by the Indian Army began on February 15 at Chennai Port and reachedAll-women team of officers resume their expedition from city Vizag on Thursday evening. The boat resumed its return to Chennai the following day. Organised by the Army Southern Wing Sailing Command Node and EME Sailing Association, the expedition is all set to conclude on Sunday. Led by Major Mukta Shree Gautam of the Indian Army Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), the all-women team includes Priya Semwal, Priya Das, Rashmil, Arpita, Sanjana Mithal, Jyothi Singh, Malvika Rawat, Subham Solanki and Sonal Goyal.Before resuming the journey from the port city, Major Mukta Shree Gautam says, "There is no domain that blocks women from foraying into.

Through the offshore sailing adventure, we want to encourage young women to consider sailing a serious sport, brushing aside the challenges they come across. If you are determined to follow your dream, nothing will stop you from realising it."The team leader emphasises that one should break away from the preconceived notion that women are not cut for a particular domain. "Women should take on adventurous sports and join the Armed Forces as they are capable of achieving anything they aim at. Also, there is a huge scope for them to make a mark in sailing," the Major shares.Ahead of embarking on the adventure, the 10 women officers had gone through vigorous training, including a 25-day-long seamanship training in HPTC, Mumbai plus a10-day training on the Bavaria class boat itself in Chennai. Though 10 women officers are onboard, technically, the crew includes a team of six plus one (a team leader) at a time. Sharing some of the ordeals experienced, Major Mukta Shree Gautam says, "Apart from wading through gusty winds during the voyage, the real challenge came in the form of bouts of sea sickness for some as they're sailing for the first time." There are three women officers onboard embarking on the maiden voyage. To make the adventure a hassle-free exercise, the team leader says that the crew is divided into teams as work and activities are shared among them in shifts. "Planning comes in handy for a smooth conduct of the audacious expedition," the Major adds.

Coordinated by the ground liaison team, including Lt. MudundiViswanadh and Major Prashant Kishore, the all-women team expresses happiness over being part of the unique adventure.