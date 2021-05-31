Visakhapatnam: First phase of Ukkunagaram Covid Care Centre launched

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the first phase of the 1000-bed Covid Care Centre, 300 oxygen beds were launched at Ukkunagaram Township here on Sunday.

They include 100 beds at trainees' hostel-1 and 200 at Gurajada Kalakshetram.

Inaugurating the facility in virtual mode, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the efforts of the RINL for rising to the occasion.

Attending the ceremony, Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste complimented the team for providing timely relief to Covid patients.

The Gurajada Kalakshetram complex is equipped with centralised air-conditioned Covid wards, central Oxygen supply with back up of 300 jumbo oxygen cylinders, 20 oxygen concentrators and 10 CIPAP machines.

Beds are provided with oxygen humidifiers with distilled water and flow meters. Along with doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff are extending support to the facility round-the-clock. An ambulance facility for emergency transfer of patients is also made available.

Earlier in his welcome address, CMD of RINL PK Rath thanked the State government and Ministry of Steel for the support provided to the plant in starting phase one of the 1000-bed Covid Care Centre.

The virtual inaugural function was attended by Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Industries and Commerce M Goutham Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP BV Satyavathi, among others.

Director (Personnel) KC Das, directors and CVO of RINL, and other senior officials witnessed the ceremony.