Visakhapatnam: Five candidates to contest in GVMC bypolls

Visakhapatnam: Five candidates are going to contest in the ensuing GVMC by-polls to be held in the corporation limits. Since the corporators belonging to the 31st and the 61st wards passed away, by-elections will be held to fill up these posts.

Earlier, the late TDP candidate Vanapalli Ravikumar won from the 31st division, while late YSRCP candidate Dadi Surya Kumari won from the 61st division in the GVMC elections.

TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao appealed to all political parties to unanimously elect the family members of the deceased corporators on humanitarian grounds. Responding to it, the YSRCP also came forward to extend its support. Despite that, a total of 23 nominations were filed by the candidates. Of them, eight applications were rejected due to various reasons after scrutiny. However, the Returning Officer announced, only five candidates are going to contest in the by-elections.

Though the Congress party candidates aspired to contest in the by-polls, they, however, withdrew nominations at the last minute. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party candidates decided to compete in the by-polls. Three candidates from the 31st ward and two candidates from the 61st ward are going to contest in the ensuing by-polls.