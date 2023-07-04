Visakhapatnam: Focus on HR to meet future goals, entrepreneurs told

Visakhapatnam: Operational excellence (OPEX) is all about ensuring flexibility in the most efficient way of harmonising people, process and product though standardisation, continuous improvements through Kaizen and creating a culture of teamwork, creativity and innovation, said TR Parasuraman, Executive Advisor – Toyota Group, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Ltd.

In a keynote address during the conclave on ‘Operational Excellence in Pharma Industry: Global MNCs - Indian Stories’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Visakhapatnam here on Monday, Parasuraman said the operational excellence must start from top and nurtured continuously through good environment, systems and people development.

Further, he explained, it’s all about going back to basics, all employees should follow the basic rules and systems without fail.

Sharing his views on the significance of human resource development, he urged industry members to develop people for the future.

Chairman of the CII Visakhapatnam PP Lal Krishna in his welcome address said OPEX plays a crucial role in the industries and underscored the need for adopting best practices, embracing technology and fostering a culture of excellence so that companies can enhance their competitive advantage, deliver innovative products, and positively impact outcomes.

While cluster head-API Operations, Biocon Ltd Vijaya Waman Ghogare exhorted that to achieve long-term operational resiliency, the need is to implement right digital tools in pharma industry to achieve cross-functional collaboration for their sites and supply chains to drive efficiencies and enhance revenue.