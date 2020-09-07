Visakhapatnam: Four-wheelers handed over to beneficiaries

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao has distributed the benefits to the beneficiaries through the SC Corporation.

On Monday, at the Collectorate, he distributed vehicles to the beneficiaries along with District Collector V Vinay Chand and Relli Corporation president Madhusudhan Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government is committed to the welfare of SC, ST and BC, minorities and women. Total, there are 17 branded four-wheelers worth Rs 2.91 crore distributed to 17 beneficiaries. Each four-wheeler costs Rs 17.14 lakh. Of which, the government subsidy is Rs 6 lakh. This apart, the NSFDC gives a loan of Rs 10.74 lakh.

While the total subsidy component is Rs 1.02 crore, the loan disbursed is 1.82 crore. Joint Collector Govinda Rao, among others attended the programme.