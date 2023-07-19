Visakhapatnam: G20 healthcare pre-meetings unite global leaders

Live
- Pulsus Group spearheads G20 pre-meetings for accessible healthcare summit series in Zurich and Rome
- Leverages the G20 India Presidency to amplify India’s technological capabilities and vision for global healthcare
Visakhapatnam: Pulsus Group announced commencement of pre-meetings for the G20 series that aim at providing affordable and accessible healthcare.
Held in the cities of Zurich, Switzerland, and Rome, Italy on Monday and Tuesday, the discussions at the summit convened global leaders in primary healthcare and stem cell research.
Pre-meeting highlights included Dr Dame Cally Palmer’s insightful presentation on current cancer trends and challenges from a G20 perspective and Paulo Cezar Schutz’s topic on G20’s role in healthcare as Brazil gears up for its upcoming presidency. The pre-meetings were attended by around 200 delegates, mainly from G20 countries. Meanwhile, co-convenor of the Global Tech Summit series and CEO of Pulsus Group Dr Srinubabu Gedela shared details about the impending official launch of the G20 Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Summit series in Delhi.
“As we step into an era of the G20 India presidency, we aim to highlight India’s remarkable technological prowess and potential for ground-breaking advancement. Our summits reflect commitment towards not just technological growth but also to the mission of reshaping global healthcare, making it more accessible and affordable for all,” explained Dr Srinubabu Gedela. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Dinu Tendulkar and member, Ministry of Civil Aviation Sandhesh Yadav shared insights into India’s role in promoting affordable and accessible healthcare and added value to the discussions held on G20 Global Tech and Affordable Healthcare Summits.