Visakhapatnam gets new traffic signals

Visakhapatnam: As a part of streamlining the traffic in Visakhapatnam which is all set to become the executive capital, 23 junctions get new traffic signals. The initiative is a part of the GVMC's Smart City project to ease traffic congestion.



ADCP (Traffic) Ch Adi Narayana says that the works pertaining to the 23 additional traffic signals were wrapped up recently under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha.

With 50 traffic signals already dotting the localities, another 50 will be added as a part of the Smart City project. Of the 50 additional signals, 25 were installed. "The trial run was conducted successfully at 23 points. Soon, work for the rest of the signals will be completed," said Adi Narayana. The new points include Girijan Bhavan, Visakha Dairy and PR Peta junction, among others.

In the first week of September, a trial run was held for 10 traffic signals.

The ADCP appeals to people to share inputs to streamline the traffic further by contacting his number: 9440796004.