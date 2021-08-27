Visakhapatnam: GITAM conducts national moot court competition

Visakhapatnam: The second Dr MVVS Murthi National Moot Court competition, organised by GITAM School of Law in association with GITAM Moot and Advocacy Committee (GMAC), was inaugurated on Thursday. The competition will continue till August 29.

With the subject as intellectual property and arbitration law, the event seeks to integrate the academic potential, legal insight and art of advocacy amongst the law students of 20 teams, each comprising three students from prestigious Law Schools of the country wherein their mooting and drafting abilities and argumentative skills would be put to test.

Inaugurating the competition GITAM president M Sribharath said that the common man considers judiciary as the ultimate guardian of his rights and liberties and every member of this institution therefore owes a duty to maintain the confidence of the common man in the judiciary.

He also mentioned that protecting intellectual property will encourage new inventions in the country. Speaking at the inaugural vice chancellor of the institution K Sivaramakrishna mentioned that the moot court competition will help budding solicitors to enhance their research and analytical skills along with the tack of advocacy. GITAM School of Law director Prof Anitha Rao said that participation in moot court competitions enhances the research and oratory skills of the student.

Eminent panel of judges comprising academicians, authors, policymakers, bar and bench having expertise in the area of Intellectual Property Law would be judging various rounds. The finals would be held on August 29 and would be judged by High Court of Andhra Pradesh judge Akula Venkata Sesha Sai, among others.