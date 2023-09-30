Visakhapatnam: GITAM inks pact with Botanic Healthcare

Visakhapatnam: To develop natural products in the healthcare sector, GITAM signed a memorandum of understanding with Botanic Healthcare Private Ltd here on Friday.

The institution’s School of Pharmacy Dean Jagattaran Das and Botanic Healthcare Private Ltd Global Business Development Director H N Shivaprasad exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of Consultancy and Collaborations director Raja Phani Pappu, School of Pharmacy Principal S Raja.

Addressing the gathering, Shivaprasad informed the company has expanded its global footprint to the USA, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Latin America. He hoped that the MoU between the organisation and institution will bring new products in future.

Consultancy and Collaborations Director Raja Phani Pappu briefed that to create an intellectually stimulating research ecosystem on the campus, the institution has established a Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI) labs in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses. Further, he stated the institution is giving equal importance to research and inviting top quality experts from all disciplines to change the research culture.

Consultancy and Collaborations Deputy Director Som Bhatt Shastri and School of Pharmacy senior faculty members participated in the programme.