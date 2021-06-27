Visakhapatnam: GITAM offers sports scholarships for eligible students

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University decided to offer sports scholarships for eligible students joining in Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) programme from the academic year 2021, informed the institution's School of Physiotherapy director Madhuri Kasi here on Saturday.

She said that the four-year BPT programme started with a vision of elevating physical therapy education in India with international standards. She informed that the school established world class advanced infrastructure facilities to train the students. The school is also giving high priority to expose the BPT students with hands-on training in clinical postings at the hospital on the campus.

Interested candidates with a minimum age of 17 years and on passing 10+2 with 60 per cent aggregate with biology, physics and chemistry subjects are eligible to apply for the course.

In addition, a candidate must qualify in GITAM Admission Test-2021 or NEET -2021 to take part in the admission process, she added.