Visakhapatnam: GITAM VDC director Sreedevi Devireddy elected as IACC vice-chairman

Visakhapatnam : GITAM Venture Development Centre Director Ms. Sreedevi Devireddy has been elected as the second vice-chairman of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter.

Established in 1968, the IACC is the apex bilateral chamber synergizing India-US economic engagement and has a pan-India presence with around 1500-plus members, representing a cross-section of US and Indian Industries.

Sreedevi Devireddy, the newly elected second vice chairman, holds the distinction of being the first woman to assume a leadership role within IACC - AP and TS. With a background as a national entrepreneurship award recipient and a Chevening Research and Innovation Fellow from Oxford University, UK, she currently leads the Venture Development Centre at GITAM as its director.

The institution’s president M.Sribharath, Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Registrar D.Gunasekharan, Pro Vice-Chancellor Y.Gowtham Rao congratulated Ms.Sreedevi for her election as IACC vice-chairman.