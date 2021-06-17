Visakhapatnam: Grocery kits distributed to porters, housekeeping assistants

Visakhapatnam: Responding to the social concerns in times of the pandemic, the Women's Welfare Organisation of Waltair Division (ECoRWWO), Visakhapatnam gave away grocery kits to the sahayaks (licensed porters) and housekeeping assistants.

The initiative was taken along with the support of Sri Sai Enterprises (catering unit) here on Wednesday.

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus, sahayaks and housekeeping assistants are facing hardships. Despite the pandemic situation, they continue to render service in the stations, unit offices, maintaining the premises clean.

Lauding their efforts, the ECoRWWO team arranged distribution of ration kits under the supervision of Station Director A Rajgopal and Station Manager PVSR Suresh. ECoRWWO president Shalini Shrivastava, vice-president Madhulika Saxena, secretary Madhuri Kasipathi and the executive members of ECoRWWO distributed the grocery kits to the sahayaks and housekeeping assistants at Visakhapatnam railway station.