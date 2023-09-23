Visakhapatnam: GVL seeks resolution of RINL problems

Visakhapatnam: In a meeting held with the Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Steel Nagendra Nath Sinha, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao brought several issues concerning RINL to the fore.

Accompanied by Steel Executives Association (SEA) members from RINL including its General Secretary KVD Prasad and others, the MP highlighted the issue of promotion of RINL executives pending since 2019 due to the delay in the finalisation of the promotion policy by the company board.

Earlier, GVL met RINL executives in Visakhapatnam and discussed the woes faced by them. He informed the Steel Secretary that time bound promotions are not being given since 2021 to the executives.

Further, the MP raised the issue of supply of iron ore from Bacheli and Kirandul iron ore mines of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Chhattisgarh, discussed the poor financial condition of RINL and ways to improve its financial status in the interest of its employees and larger good of the public.

The MP mentioned that the Steel Secretary, who visited RINL recently, responded positively to the issues and assured support to the company and its employees.