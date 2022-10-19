Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner calls for coordinated effort

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu directed the self-help groups (SHG), resource persons and volunteers to contribute their services for the beautification of the city. As part of his field visit on Tuesday, he visited Old Venkojipalem, Rajaka Veedhi, Isukathota, Vidya Nagar and Ambedkar Colony areas of zone-III. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said according to the locals, most of the roads and drains in the area are under repair.

He mentioned that locals brought the underground drainage system to his notice and appealed to improve it and the maintenance of streetlights was also poor. The residents requested the Commissioner for an open gym to be constructed in the Ambedkar Colony. Raja Babu said funds were allocated for the development works in the ward and tenders have been called for a number of works. Other works, he said, would be grounded soon.

The Commissioner directed the SHGs, RPs and volunteers to create awareness among the people on cleanliness.

The secretariat staff was directed to visit every house in their jurisdiction and create awareness on seasonal diseases, waste management and collect user charges on time.

Chief Medical Officer (GVMC) KSLG Sastry, zonal commissioner Siva Prasad, executive engineer Srinivas, ACP Venkateswarlu, AMHO Sunil Kumar, ward secretaries and SHG members took part in the programme. Meanwhile, NREDCAP chairman and North constituency coordinator KK Raju interacted with the Municipal Commissioner at the office.

KK Raju briefed Raja Babu about various issues related to local development and pending works in the constituency. He appealed to the Commissioner to grant funds for the development works and submitted a memorandum in this regard.