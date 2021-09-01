  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Hash oil worth Rs 1.25 cr seized

Liquid ganja seized by the Excise police in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Liquid ganja seized by the Excise police in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

The Excise police arrested a person while transporting 25-kg liquid ganja (hash oil) at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

According to the Excise officials, 25-kg of liquid ganja was found from a person B Satyanarayana, a resident of G Madugula while inspecting vehicles at Narsipatnam.

He was taken into custody and Rs 500 cash and a bike were seized from him by the cops. Similarly, a machine for making liquid ganja was also seized. The officials said two others allegedly involved in the case escaped from the spot.

Excise officials said the seized hash oil was worth about Rs 1.25 crore in the open market.

