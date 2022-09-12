Visakhapatnam: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini visits KGH visits

Visakhapatnam: Doctors should adhere to their shifts and provide best medical service to the patients getting admitted to the King George Hospital (KGH), said Health and District in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini.

The minister along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna and South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar made a surprise visit at KGH on Sunday. Further, Rajini interacted with patients and enquired about the services provided to them in the casualty ward. She instructed the Arogya Mitra and nurses to be available 24 hours in the ward and reachable to the patients.

Later, the minister examined Bhavnagar ward and took stock of the facilities provided for the relatives of the patients.

The Health Minister clarified that the security personnel must strictly follow timings. She expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of lids on the garbage bins at a few places in the premises.

The Health Minister instructed the officials concerned to maintain sanitation in the hospital at all wards. She said that the state government was according top priority to the health and education sectors. KGH Superintendent P Mythili, other medical officers and hospital staff were present during the inspection.