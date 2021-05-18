Visakhapatnam: Healthy food, timely medication act as effective weapons to fight Covid says Covid Survivors

Visakhapatnam: "Healthy food and timely medication act as effective weapons to fight against corona virus. The trick lies in beating the isolation boredom by keeping ourselves constructively occupied," narrates E Varshini Raj.

Studying third year B. Tech in Andhra University, she along with her sister E Jahnavi, pursuing Intermediate second year, recovered from Covid-19 last month.

Sharing her experience, Varshini said, "I tested positive for coronavirus at a time when the semester examinations were about to begin."

After discussing with the varsity's college Principal, she heaved a sigh of relief as her principal gave her confidence that an alternate arrangement can be made once she recovers.

With many of her friends infected during the first wave of the pandemic, she along with her sister took enough care by sticking to hygiene practices. They did not step out of their home unless it was necessary and were confined to online classes.

"Despite that we got infected. My sister got infected a day after I tested positive for the virus. But, both of us were asymptomatic. The only indication was we lost the sense of smell and taste. Fortunately, though we were sharing the same room until then, my parents reported negative," said Varshini.

More than the fear of the virus, Varshini was scared of being isolated at home. "I was concerned about the boredom. Since we don't have the habit of watching television, academic projects and book reading occupied us during the rest of the day," the student added.

However, throughout the isolation period, their parents E Pydiraju and E Sathyavani made sure that their daughters were fed well and took enough rest. "During our two-week-long treatment days, we indulged in our favourite food.

Every day, mother used to check with us about the menu," she added. Dry fruits, fresh fruit juices and glasses of buttermilk loaded with probiotic benefits were served in between the meals.

Despite the initial five days of struggle, the sisters say that their healthy eating habits and positive thinking helped them sail through the Covid-19 crisis.

Sharing tips, the siblings said, "The more we heard about depressing news around, it created a sense of anxiety among us. Thankfully, my parents took efforts to keep us away from such information during our treatment."